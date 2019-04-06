What do Louisiana's youth like to read? Graphic novels, it seems.
That's according to the State Library of Louisiana, which recently announced the winners of the 2018-2019 Louisiana Young Readers’ Choice Awards. Graphic novels won both the grades 3-5 and grades 6-8 lists. There was a first in the contest's 20th year — a tie for first place for the teen readers’ choice list.
Louisiana’s young people read more than 72,276 books and cast 22,741 votes this year, the library's news release said.
And the winners are:
- Grades 3-5: "The Bad Guys #1" by Aaron Blabey (Scholastic)
- Grades 6-8: "Ghosts" by Raina Telgemeier (Scholastic)
- Grades 9-12: "Aging Out" by Alton Carter, illustrated by Tim Jessell (The RoadRunner Press); and "Scythe: Arc of a Scythe Book 1" by Neal Schusterman (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
Honor titles include "Wish" by Barbara O’Connor (Farrar, Straus & Giroux) for the grade 3-5 list, "Projekt 1065" by Alan Gratz (Scholastic) for the grade 6-8 list, and "Heartless" by Marissa Meyer (Feiwel & Friends) for the teen lis
"Winners are selected from diverse booklists carefully chosen by committees of school and public librarians from across the state, and many students cast their ballots on voting machines supplied by the Secretary of State’s Voter Outreach Division," the release said.