Author Anne Butler and artist Darrell Chitty are releasing their new book, "The Soul of St. Francisville," at a book signing and portrait reveal from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Hemingbough, 10101 LA 965, just south of St Francisville.
The full-color hardback book features incredible images and portraiture by Chitty, combined with a fond look at the area’s small-town charm by Butler, a longtime Louisiana author.
The book is the culmination of several years of work and half century of research, according to a news release.
Butler has roots in the St. Francisville area going back to the late 1700s and has a passion for preserving the state’s fragile cultures, landscapes and especially its history. Chitty lives in the Shreveport area but has long visited the area, bringing other artists from around the world for workshops.
In its 160 pages, the book celebrates the small-town charm and natural beauty of the area, with incredible portraits and photographs complemented by text brimming with little-known historical facts about iconic places and faces.
After the initial book signing, "The Soul of St. Francisville" will be available at bookstores and markets throughout the area.