Gwen Roland’s 2006 memoir "Atchafalaya Houseboat: My Years in the Louisiana Swamp" is the East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s One Book One Community selection for 2022.
The goal of One Book One Community is "to encourage the reading of good books and to inspire meaningful conversation among friends, family, neighbors, and co-workers," according to a news release.
This is the 16th year the library has participated in the One Book One Community initiative.
Roland's book details "her experiences of a simpler life surrounded by the wonders of our bayou paradise," the release also says.
In addition to highlighting the book, the two-month series will also cover related topics including nature conservation, Louisiana wildlife, birding and nature photography.
The series opens with a free family-friendly party at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Main Library at Goodwood. Planned are refreshments, crafts, live zydeco music from RJ & Kreole Smoove, plus community organizations celebrating Louisiana landscapes, nature and cultural heritage.
Scheduled in April are:
- Author talk and Q&A with Gwen Roland, 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Main Library at Goodwood.
- "Pass It On: Skills & Stories with Author Gwen Roland," 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24, also at the Main Library.
Other events include a talk with Danny Heitman, author of "A Summer of Birds," and Marybeth Lima, author of "Adventures of a Louisiana Birder," plus various book discussions, presentations, film screenings, music and crafts.
All library locations will offer programs connected to the initiative throughout March and April.
Visit ReadOneBook.org for an "Atchafalaya Houseboat" book summary and author information, as well as a continuously updated calendar of One Book One Community events and programs.