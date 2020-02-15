Baton Rouge
Monday, Feb. 17
Book Club: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., EBR Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway. The Books and Brew book club will discuss "American Love Story: A Multicultural Love Story (Dreamers)" by Adriana Herrera.
Book Club: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., EBR Carver Branch Library, 720 Terrace St. The Carver Science Fiction and Fantasy Book Club will meet.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Introduction to the Internet: 9:30 a.m. to noon, EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Learn how to navigate the internet for fun and research.
Understanding Census Records: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Learn how to fully interpret U.S. census records in this class which will walk through each of the decennial U.S. censuses, discuss what information was gathered and what you can learn about your family. Also to be covered are the history of the census, nonpopulation schedules and common mistakes to avoid while researching the census. Call (225) 231-3751 to register.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Book Club: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., EBR Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road. The Crafting for a Cause Book Club will be crocheting heart-shaped baskets and discussing "The Chocolate Cupid Killings" by Joanna Carl along with other Valentine murder mysteries.
Book Club: 6:35 p.m. to 8:05 p.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. The QUIRKY Ladies Book Club will discuss "The Story of Arthur Truluv" by Elizabeth Berg. Call (225) 763-2250 for more information.
Military Records: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Learn how to use Fold3, a genealogy database that specializes in military records, to track your ancestors through draft cards, pension lists, casualty lists and other sources. Also learn about Fold3’s tools for keeping track of your finds. Call (225) 231-3751 to register.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Book Club: 11 a.m. to noon, EBR Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road. The Well Read Book Club will discuss "The Unbearable Lightness of Being" by Milan Kundera.
Lafayette
Sunday, Feb. 16
Books on Tap: 1 p.m., The Tap Room, 201 Settlers Trace Blvd. Sponsored by the LP East Regional Library, join fellow book lovers to tap into different literary topics. Must be 21 or older.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Tech Assistance: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. Come in for one-on-one help with your mobile device or learn how to access the library’s collection of e-books, e-audiobooks and magazines. For ages 18 and older.
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The Mystery Book Club will discuss "A Gentleman's Murder" by Christopher Huang.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Book Club: 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., LP North Regional Library, 5101 N. University Ave. The NRL Book Club will discuss "Dry" by Neal Shusterman and Jarrod Shusterman.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Lafayette Genealogical Society Meeting, 6:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. Anyone interested in genealogy or local history may attend. Visit lafayettegenealogicalsociety.org for more information.
Feb. 21-22
Closed: The LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St., will be closed.