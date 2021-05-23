Baton Rouge mom and educator Martina Marie Domino is trying to help youngsters understand just what's going on in her new book, "What in the World is the Coronavirus?"
The book explains the coronavirus in a kid-friendly way, sharing how it has changed our normal activities and what kids all around the world can do to protect themselves and others whether they are still at home or transitioning back to more normal activities.
The main character, Jalen, shares about the activities that he has not been able to do and how the coronavirus spreads. The book has vibrant illustrations and touches on skills and safety precautions that children can learn like washing their hands while counting to 20; covering their coughs and sneezes with a tissue; wearing a mask; and practicing social distancing.
The characters pictured in the book are named W World Kids because they represent children all over the world. The names and countries of each character were chosen by the author to exhibit diversity of ethnicities in children's books. Countries like Canada, Mexico, China, Italy and Turkey are some of those showcased in the book.
Each character is dressed in a T-shirt with their country’s flag represented on it.
“All children, no matter where they are from, are having to cope with the changes and loss during this COVID-19 pandemic,” Domino said in a news release.
She said that, through this book, children will be able to independently know what to do to protect themselves and their families from the coronavirus.
Domino will launch her book in a 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. session May 29 at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. There will be a live reading, book signing, a few activities for the kids and face mask giveaways.
The 24-page self-published book is available for $14.99 on Amazon.
Schools, day cares and other organizations may request a free author’s visit at martinadomino.com/request-an-author-visit. For more information, visit martinadomino.com.