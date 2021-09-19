"Sub Rosa and Other Stories" by Jim Lambert, Balboa Press, 280 pages
Jim Lambert's 40 years as a Lafayette trial lawyer taught him about pain, loss and redemption, all of which play a role in his debut collection of short stories mostly set in Louisiana.
The characters include a childhood friend of Lee Harvey Oswald, a young lawyer sent to investigate the murder of Black troops in the Jim Crow South and a mental patient obsessed with the film "Harold and Maude."
There are tales of both humor and darkness, such as racial terror, childhood traumas and family betrayals.
Lambert's work has receives praised from Kirkus Reviews, which says he "deftly paints portrayals of people who long to find some kind of meaning in details of everyday life … in evocative, deeply human prose."
A lifelong resident of Louisiana, Lambert works with Kairos Prison Ministry, serving as a spiritual mentor to inmates at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, including those on death row. He studied short story writing under the acclaimed Southern writer Ernest Gaines.