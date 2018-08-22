It's a powerful thing and it's the subject of Wednesday night's "Louisiana Public Square" on WLPB.
"The Power of Reading," airing at 7 p.m., will examine how Louisiana is tackling its illiteracy problem across generational lines. Twenty percent of the state's adults are illiterate, five points higher than the national rate. The program will also look at how the state can make inroads to improve literacy from pre-school into adulthood.
The segment ties into the PBS series "The Great American Read," which seeks to find out which among a list of 100 is Americans' favorite novel. The second episode of that series premieres Sept. 11.
Panelists for tonight's show, taped last week at Baton Rouge Community College, will be Linda-Marie Barrett, Southern Independent Booksellers Alliance; Rebecca Hamilton, State Librarian of Louisiana; Danny Heitman; The Advocate columnist and author; Miranda Restovic, Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities; and Gary Robertson, Adult Literacy Advocates.
The program also offers interviews with John Cavalier, owner of Cavalier House Books; Robertson, executive director of ALA; Superintendent John White with the Louisiana Department of Education and representatives with the PRIME TIME intergenerational reading program.
"Louisiana Public Square" will re-air at 8 p.m. Friday on WLPB. The show can also be heard on public radio stations WRKF in Baton Rouge; Red River Radio in Shreveport and Monroe; and WWNO in New Orleans. Check their station websites for schedule.
Visit lpb.org/publicsquare for more information.