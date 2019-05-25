Best-selling authors Walter Isaacson, David Brooks and J.D. Vance are among those scheduled to take part in the sixth annual Walker Percy Weekend on May 31 to June 2 in St. Francisville.
The weekend brings writers, speakers and scholars for lectures, panel discussions, book study groups and social events.
The presenters are:
- Walter Isaacson is a journalist and author who has written biographies of Leonardo da Vinci, Steve Jobs, Benjamin Franklin, Albert Einstein and Henry Kissinger. Isaacson will talk about Walker Percy's "Theory of Hurricanes and Everyday Life."
- David Brooks, a columnist for The New York Times and the author of many bestselling books. His next book, "The Second Mountain: The Quest For A Moral Life," was published in April.
- J.D. Vance is the author of "Hillbilly Elegy," a 2016 memoir about growing up poor in Appalachia. A film, directed by Ron Howard, is in the works.
- Jessica Hooten Wilson teaches literature and humanities at John Brown University. Over the years, she has emerged as one of the most popular presenters at the annual Walker Percy event.
- Tom Key is an Atlanta theater director and playwright who adapted Walker Percy's "The Moviegoer" and "Lost In The Cosmos" for the stage. He will speak on the meaning of "Lost In The Cosmos" for contemporary American culture, and the role of art, particularly theater, in building community in a fragmenting society.
- Rod Dreher is a West Feliciana native and author of two New York Times bestsellers, "The Benedict Option" and "The Little Way of Ruthie Leming."
Highlights of the weekend include:
- Friday, May 31 — Lost Under the Oaks Gala reception and cocktail party
- Saturday, June 1 — A progressive front-porch tour and bourbon tasting inspired by Percy's essay on drinking bourbon. Must be 21 or over to attend.
- Saturday, June 1 — Crawfish boil with a cash bar including a selection of local craft beers.
An all-inclusive ticket is $225; social tickets (Friday night cocktail party and dinner and Saturday's bourbon tour and crawfish boil) are $160.
Tickets to individual events, including lectures and panel discussions and the social events, will be available if space remains.
To learn more and for accommodation information, visit walkerpercyweekend.org or email info@walkerpercyweekend.org.