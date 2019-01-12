Baton Rouge
Monday, Jan. 14
Book Club: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., EBR Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway. The Books and Brew Club will discuss New Year's resolutions.
Tuesday, Jan. 15
Introduction to the Catalog and Databases: 10 a.m. to noon, EBR Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. Learn to use the online catalog to place holds and renew from your own computer. Learn how to navigate some of the more popular online databases. Registration required. (225) 756-1150.
Mobile Device Help: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. Get one-on-one help with your smartphone or tablet. Call (225) 763-2250 to register.
Book Club: 5 p.m., EBR Eden Park Branch Library, 5131 Greenwell Springs Road. The Eden Park Book Club will discuss "After Anna" by Lisa Scottoline.
Book Club: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The RENEW Book Club will discuss "Black Fortunes" by Shomari Willis.
Thursday, Jan. 17
Book Club: 6:35 p.m. to 8:05 p.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. The QUIRKY Ladies' Book Club will discuss "The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning" by Margareta Magnusson. (225) 763-2250 for more information.
Saturday, Jan. 19
Book Club: 1 p.m., EBR Carver Branch Library, 720 Terrace St. The Gumbo Book Club will meet.
Lafayette
Sunday, Jan. 13
Book Club: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., LP East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road, Youngsville. The ERL Book Club will discuss "Crazy Rich Asians" by Kevin Kwan.
Tuesday, Jan. 15
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The Mystery Book Club will discuss "The Woman in the Water" by Charles Finch.
Wednesday, Jan. 16
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP Main Library, 310 W. Congress St. The Golden Age of Mysteries Book Club will discuss "The Poisoned Chocolates Case" by Anthony Berkeley.
Sunday, Jan. 20
Mouton House Lecture Series: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Alexandre Mouton House, 1122 Lafayette St. The documentary, "First Cousins: Cajun and Creole Music in South Louisiana," which explores the rich musical heritage of South Louisiana's multi-ethnic, French-speaking people, will be shown followed by question-and-answer session with filmmakers Moriah and Elista Istre. For ages 14 and older. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Admission is free, but seating is limited. Refreshments will be served.