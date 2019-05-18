"The Eagle & the Hawk" by Judge Tony Graphia (Ret.), Lisburn Press, 284 pages, softcover, $17
Retired Judge Tony Graphia has set his new novel, "The Eagle & the Hawk," in his native Baton Rouge.
Central character Chris Ribes was assigned to a special forces unit in Vietnam called "Tiger Track." The unit conducted "off the books" operations against Viet Cong guerrillas. Back in Baton Rouge after his military discharge, Chris finds "a city under siege by violent criminals," according to a book synopsis.
"He becomes part of another 'off the books' operation, this one conducted by law enforcement to rid the city of dangerous criminals who have skirted the law," Graphia said in an email. "He becomes romantically entangled with an investigator of the district attorney's office who unknowingly is hunting him.
"The story is based on my 56 years of experience as an attorney, prosecutor and judge, and my knowledge of law enforcement."
Graphia said the book "should appeal to readers of military and police fiction, and to those who understand that maybe law enforcement alone cannot protect citizens."
Locals will recognize references to places such as the Cotton Club on Highland Road.
Graphia, who served as assistant district attorney under Ossie Brown, said many of the cases in his novel are fictionalized versions of major crimes he prosecuted.
Graphia served 18 years as a family court judge before retiring. He is chairman of the Louisiana State Board of Tax Appeals. He and his wife, Jo Ann Graphia, have four children and seven grandchildren.
"The Eagle & the Hawk" can be purchased at Cottonwood Books, 3054 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, and Cavalier House of Books, 100 N. Range Ave., Denham Springs.