Baton Rouge
Monday, Dec. 9
Book Club: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., EBR Baker Branch Library, 3501 Groom Road. The Morning Book Club will discuss "The Confessions of Frannie Langton" by Sara Collins.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Book Club: Noon to 1 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The Mystery Lovers Book Club will meet. Visit the club's display on the first floor or browse its Overdrive booklist to check out some great reads. For more information, contact Jessica McDaniel at (225) 231-3710 or jmcdaniel@ebrpl.com.
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Road. The Bluebonnet Book Club will discuss "The Reckoning" by John Grisham.
Book Club: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The RENEW Book Club will discuss "The Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers" by Maxwell King.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Book Signing: 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Custom Linens, 8210 Jefferson Highway. Randy Roussel will be signing copies of his new book of photography, "Alluvial," which highlights south Louisiana rivers and land.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Book Club: 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, CitiPlace, 2590 CitiPlace Court, and Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. The YA Book Club will discuss "Scythe," the first book in the Arc of a Scythe trilogy by Neal Shusterman. bn.com/yabookclub.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Authors Event: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Barnes & Noble, Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. Authors appearing in support of Adult Literacy Advocates are: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Samantha Downing, author of "My Lovely Wife"; 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Katie Bickham, author of "Mouths Open to Name Her"; 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Frank Phillips, author of "My Road to Paradise."
Author Event: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Barnes & Noble Citiplace, 2590 Citiplace Court. Local mystery writer P.M. LaRose will be signing copies of his four novels in his Beers Detective Agency series, including the October-released "Beers Abroad." For more information, email larosepm@gmail.com.
Book Club: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Road. The Epic Graphic Novel Book Club will discuss "Super Girl: Being Super" by Mariko Tamaki. Must be 18 or older to participate. Call (225) 763-2240 for more information.
Lafayette
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The History Book Club will discuss "Dad's War Photos" by Neil Bertrand.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Book Club: 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 5705 Johnston St. The YA Book Club will discuss "Scythe," the first book in the Arc of a Scythe trilogy by Neal Shusterman. bn.com/yabookclub.
Friday, Dec. 13
Book Club: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., LP East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road. The Book Was Better Book Club will discuss "Skipping Christmas" by John Grisham.
Dec. 13-15
Second Chance Book Giveaway: Library houses, LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St., and LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. Adult, teen and children’s books removed from the parish's 10 library locations are offered free on a first-come, first-served basis. Bring one bag or box to fill.