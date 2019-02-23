Baton Rouge
Sunday, Feb. 24
Author Event: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., EBR Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. Author and graphic artist Antoine Ghost Mitchell explores the creation and world of his graphic novel, "Sankofa's Eymbrace," including a tour of his exhibit on display at the library through March.
Thursday, Feb. 28
Book Club: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The Science Fiction Book Club will discuss "Anomaly" by Peter Cawdron.
Saturday, March 2
Book Club: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., EBR Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road. The Like It or Not Book Club will discuss "The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas.
Movie/Book tie in: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Road. In conjunction with EBRPL’s One Book/One Community selection of "The Hound of the Baskervilles," the Sherlock Holmes mystery film of the same name from 1959 will be shown. Popcorn and soda provided.
Lafayette
March 1-2
CLOSED: LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. The library will close at 5 p.m. Friday and be closed all day Saturday due to Mardi Gras-related activities in the area.