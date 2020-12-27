"Haze Gray and Underway: Sea Stories of the US Marines" by Bill Morgan, Amazon, 226 pages
Col. Bill Morgan put in many years in service to our country, and along the way the New Orleans native collected stories that range from the hilarious to the heartfelt, from thrilling to tragic.
Morgan, who now lives in Destrehan, shares some of those tales in his new book, "Haze Gray and Underway: Sea Stories of the US Marines."
A first-time author, Morgan chronicles the experiences of several Marines and sailors through their careers.
"These stories will bring back fond memories for the 'salty' veteran of today and years past," says a news release. "As our collective Marine Corps history and traditions are timeless, so too are the sea stories told from the standpoint of the eyewitnesses to history or through the interpretation of a 30-plus-year Marine Corps veteran."
Morgan was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant in 1985 from the Tulane University Naval ROTC program. He went on to serve 15 years on active duty and 15 years in the reserves. During his Marine Corps career, Morgan served three combat tours of duty, numerous overseas deployments and visited over 25 countries.
“Haze Gray” was endorsed by retired U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Dale Dye, senior military adviser to Hollywood, actor and author.
"Great stories, well told," said Dye. "If you’re a Marine reading this and you are not grinning ear-to-ear, you need a facelift."
Morgan's co-contributor Jonathan Manis served both in the Navy as a hospital corpsman and in the Marines as an artillery officer. The cover of the book is by Temple Design, of St. Francisville.
The book is available at Amazon.