Baton Rouge
Monday, Dec. 16
Book Club: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., EBR Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway. The Books and Brew book club will discuss "A Dangerous Man" by Robert Cais.
Catalog Intro: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., EBR Scotlandville Branch Library, 7373 Scenic Highway. Introductory class to the library's catalog and online databases.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Intro to Ancestry: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Introduction to Ancestry Library Edition.com, with tips and techniques for searching effectively and navigating its major historical collections such as vital records, census lists, immigration records and city directories. To register, call (225) 354-7550.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Book Club: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., EBR Pride-Chaneyville Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road. The Crafting for a Cause Book Club will discuss Christmas books by Anne Perry while crafting. All skill levels are welcome, as are donations of yarn, supplies or finished items.
Book Club: 6:35 p.m. to 8:05 p.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. The Q.U.I.R.K.Y. Ladies Book Club will discuss "Where'd You Go, Bernadette" by Maria Semple. Call (225) 763-2250 for more information.
Lafayette
Sunday, Dec. 15
Second Chance Book Giveaway: Library hours, LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St., and LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. Adult, teen and children’s books removed from the parish's 10 library locations are offered free on a first-come, first-served basis. Bring one bag or box to fill.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. The Harry Potter Book Club will discuss the books, theories and more. For ages 12 and older.
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The Mystery Book Club will discuss "Rest You Merry" by Charlotte MacLeod.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Book Club: 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., LP North Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The NRL Book Club will discuss members' favorite books.
Book Club: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP West Regional Library, 501 Old Spanish Trail, Scott. The Romance Book Club will discuss "The Wedding Date" by Jasmine Guillory.