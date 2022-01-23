The 15th annual Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence ceremony will be virtual again this year.
Louisiana Public Broadcasting will livestream the presentation of the award to Seattle writer Nathan Harris for his debut novel, "The Sweetness of Water."
The event will air at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at lpb.org and on the LPB app. The presentation also will be available for on-demand streaming afterward.
"In 'The Sweetness of Water,' Harris tells the story of an unlikely bond between two freedmen and a Georgia farmer, set in the waning days of the Civil War," a news release says. "The three form an alliance that alters each of their lives forever."
Harris’ work has also been selected for Oprah's Book Club.
Now in its 15th year, the award is given to an emerging African American fiction writer in honor of Louisiana’s revered storyteller, Ernest Gaines.
For more information about the award and its past winners, visit ernestjgainesaward.org.
Live and participatory celebrations of the award will return to the Manship Theatre after pandemic restrictions have been lifted, according to the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, which presents the award.