Baton Rouge
Monday, March 2
Fiction Writers Workshop: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. The small group is a friendly place for writers of fiction to share and discuss their work. Attendees can sign up to have their own writings discussed once they have attended at least two meetings. Contact Jordan at jcourtney@ebrpl.com to get started.
Book Club: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., EBR Baker Branch Library, 3501 Groom Road, Baker. The Evening Book Club will discuss the One Book One Community read, "Americanah" by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.
Wednesday, March 4
Computer & Books: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., EBR Eden Park Branch Library, 5131 Greenwell Springs Road. Learn how to use the library's e-books and Overdrive systems.
Saturday, March 7
Poetry: 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., EBR Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road. Adults are invited to Poetry Performance Night to share poetry they've written or recite/read a favorite poem by someone else. Poetry must not exceed 500 words, cannot have any profanity or pejorative terms and must be appropriate for a library setting.
Sunday, March 8
Mardi Gras: 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. Local photographer Claude Lindsey shares his collection of vibrant Mardi Gras photographs. Enjoy refreshments and a stroll down the parade routes of Carnival krewes including Zulu, Bacchus and Endymion.
Genealogy: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Registration begins at 8 a.m. March 8 for this class on how to analyze and interpret information from genealogical records. Learn about the Genealogical Proof Standard and how it can help resolve issues of conflicting evidence. Call (225) 231-3751 to register.
St. Francisville
Wednesday, March 4
Author Event: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., The Conundrum, 11917 Ferdinand St. Andy Johnson will read and sign his new book, "The Otis Ring."
Lafayette
Tuesday, March 3
Shadow of Drought: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. A screening of "Shadow of Drought: Southern California's Looming Water Crisis," an Emmy-award winning documentary that details the realities and implications of California’s water issues, from yearslong droughts of the recent past to necessary conservation efforts for the future. A discuss of "Dry" by Jarrod Shusterman and Neal Shusterman will follow.
Thursday, March 5
Book Club: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The Classics Book Club will discuss "O Pioneers!" by Willa Cather.
Saturday, March 7
Genealogy 101: 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. Join members of the Lafayette Genealogical Society for round-table discussions. Learn how to begin your genealogy search or bring your questions and meet others who are interested in research.
The French Table: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. Improve your verbal skills in both Cajun and standard French through casual conversation. Historical documentary films and personal narratives are incorporated to make learning fun. Adults only; some knowledge of Cajun or standard French required.
Sunday, March 8
Lebanese Lecture: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Alexandre Mouton House/Lafayette Museum, 1122 Lafayette St. Part of Mouton House Lecture Series, speaker Yvonne Nassar Saloom and her sons will present "Roots of the Cedar: The Lebanese Heritage in Louisiana," tracing the history of their family and other Lebanese families as they emigrated to the Americas, beginning in the latter part of the 19th century reaching a peak in the decade preceding World War I. For ages 14 and older. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Free, but seating is limited. Refreshments will be served.