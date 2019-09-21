The third annual West Feliciana Children's Book Festival is being held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in St. Francisville.
The festivities will take place under the oak trees in Parker Memorial Park on Commerce Street downtown.
The event will include presentations and story time readings with authors, face painting, a sidewalk chalk art contest, crafting and more.
Some of the authors scheduled to attend include Rannah Gray, Rosalind and Maggie Bunn, Patrice Maguire and Pam Kastner and Dr. K. Renee Horton (Dr. H.).
The festival is presented by The Conundrum Books & Puzzles in partnership with the West Feliciana Parish Library.
For more information, visit conundrumbooks.com/west-feliciana-childrens-book-festival/ or facebook.com/WFCBF.