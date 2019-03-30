Baton Rouge
Sunday, March 31
Author Event: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., EBR Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. Author and graphic artist Antoine "Ghost" Mitchell is releasing his new graphic novel, "Sankofa's Eymbrace!" A reception will follow his presentation. Mitchell's graphic arts exhibit is on display at the library.
Saturday, April 6
Author's Row: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., EBR Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road.
Genealogy: 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Session on DNA and family history. Advances in genetic testing have made it accessible to many researchers. The information gained can confirm research or reveal surprising clues to your family history. Learn about the different types of DNA tests available and what they can and can't tell us. For more information or to register, call (225) 231-3751.
Author Event: Noon to 3 p.m., Barnes & Noble-Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. Alicia Johnson will be signing copies of her book, "Mommy's Cooking Healthy," and offering tastings.
Sunday, April 7
Maps and Land Records: 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Land records are some of the most important records available in genealogy research. Learn how to use maps and land records together to help learn when and where your ancestors lived, why they lived there and how they got there. The session will cover ways people could acquire land, including bounty land warrants, federal patents, inheritance or private sales. You'll also learn to use maps to ensure that you're looking in the right places for your ancestors. Call (225) 231-3751 to register.
Lafayette
Wednesday, April 3
Book Event: 6 p.m., the Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd. The museum will host a celebration of late author Marthe Reed and the release of her final book, "Ark Hive: A Memoir of South Louisiana." hilliardmuseum.org.
Thursday, April 4
Book Club: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The Classics Book Club will discuss "Crime and Punishment" by Fyodor Dostoevsky.
Saturday, April 6
The French Table: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The French Table provides a forum for those wanting to improve their verbal skills in both Cajun and standard French through casual conversation. Historical documentary films and personal narratives are incorporated to make learning fun. Adults only; some knowledge of standard or Cajun French is required.