Baton Rouge
Sunday, Feb. 2
Book Talk: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Carolyn Harrison will discuss her book, "A Lifestyle of Trusting God After Satan Tried to Take Me Out."
Monday, Feb. 3
Fiction Writers Workshop: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. The small group is a friendly place for writers of fiction to share and discuss their work. Attendees can sign up to have their own writings discussed once they have attended at least two meetings. Contact Jordan at jcourtney@ebrpl.com to get started.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Book Club: 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. (Perkins Rowe) and 2590 CitiPlace. The club will discuss "Dear Edward" by Ann Napolitano.
Friday, Feb. 7
Book Club: 7 p.m. Barnes & Noble, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. (Perkins Rowe) and 2590 CitiPlace. The YA Book Club will discuss "Loveboat, Taipei" by Abigail Hing Wen.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Resources for African-Americans: 10:30 a.m. to noon, EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Because of slavery, prejudice and discrimination, African-Americans were routinely excluded from many records that could have documented details of their daily lives. In this class, learn about search techniques and special records collections that can help you find your ancestors. Call (225) 231-3751 to register.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Newsbank Historical Newspaper Archive: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The library’s Advocate Historical Newspaper database is home to millions of pages of full scans of Baton Rouge and New Orleans newspapers dating from 1832 to 1996. This class will teach how to search and sort this large amount of information and uncover stories about the people, places and things in your ancestors’ community. Call (225) 231-3751 to register.
Lafayette
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Genealogy: 8:30 a.m. to noon, LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. Get one-on-one help from members of the Lafayette Genealogical Society. Bring your research questions to the Quiet Study Room, near the genealogy collection on the third floor.
Book Club: 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 5705 Johnston St. The club will discuss "Dear Edward" by Ann Napolitano.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Book Club: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnson St. The Classics Book Club will discuss "All Quiet on the Western Front" by Erich Maria Remarque.
Tech Assistance: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnson St. Register for one-on-one help with your mobile device, or learn how to access the library's collection of e-books, e-audiobooks and digital magazines. For ages 18 and older. Register online at lafayettela.libcal.com/event/6030475.
Friday, Feb. 7
Book Club: 7 p.m. Barnes & Noble, 5705 Johnston St. The YA Book Club will discuss "Loveboat, Taipei" by Abigail Hing Wen.