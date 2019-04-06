“50 Cheeky Truths to Improve Your Day” by Matthew Gallagher, self-published, 122 pages, paperback, $5.69
LSU graduate Matthew A. Gallagher is lightening things up with his second book, "50 Cheeky Truths to Improve Your Day."
Gallagher's more cerebral first book, "The Influence of Man," earned him a nomination for 2018 Forbes 30 Under 30 in Science. It also garnered thank-you notes from President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
“50 Cheeky Truths," available on Amazon, is "a lighthearted collection of simple truths with hilarious twists and memorable punchlines. This work is filled with bite-sized pieces of humor with surprising wisdom sprinkled throughout," a news release said.
Gallagher is a digital marketing consultant and lives in Austin, Texas.