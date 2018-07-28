In Helen Hoang’s debut novel "The Kiss Quotient," econometrist Stella Lane has found success in business. She lives a stable, regular life.
But what she lacks is experience with sex and relationships. Her high-functioning autism (once known as Asperger’s syndrome) has made interpersonal relationships difficult to navigate. So she does the logical thing: She hires an attractive male escort to teach her all the things she doesn’t know.
What follows is a funny, endearing and undeniably sexy love story between the orderly Stella and suave Michael Phan, who, as these things go, has secrets in his past and a lot to prove.
While the issues Stella deals with are rooted in her condition, a good deal of her narrative will be familiar to any reader: insecurity in the bedroom, the pressure of meeting your beau’s family, handsy co-workers, the struggle to feel worthy and loved as you are. But her voice is unique and real, influenced by the author’s own experiences (Hoang also has high-functioning autism).
Michael’s Swedish-Vietnamese heritage isn’t just an excuse to talk about family dramas and martial arts. The scenes with his Vietnamese family are authentic and sweet. The dynamics are familiar in his house and in Stella’s: parents who want the best but don’t quite know how to express it, the pressure to settle down and produce grandchildren, the awkwardness of different worlds meeting over dinner.
Even Michael’s profession as a male escort isn’t a mere plot device to get the two protagonists to meet. Turning “Pretty Woman” on its head, Hoang gives us a more believable, less-skeevy version of the romantic comedy classic that also challenges the reader to rethink power dynamics in male-female relationships. Stella has the money and big-time job while Michael is struggling, trading sex for money to support his family.
And there’s no denying Hoang can write a love scene. Stella and Michael’s chemistry is off the charts, even when they’re still figuring each other out and Stella is learning to be comfortable with herself as a sexual being. When they do come together, it’s explosive — the kind of writing you admire even as you get swept up in the moment as much as the characters do.
In a market largely dominated by the same (mostly white) characters, "The Kiss Quotient" tells a love story with a new voice and fresh perspective. Hoang’s first foray is a good one and is sure to have readers asking for more.