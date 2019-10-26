New Orleans authors Sarah M. Broom and Albert Woodfox are among the 25 finalists for the 219 National Book Awards. Both authors will be appearing at the Louisiana Book Festival, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in downtown Baton Rouge at the State Library of Louisiana, the State Capitol, the Capitol Park Museum and nearby locations.
Both authors are nominated for books in the nonfiction category.
Broom's "The Yellow House" is a memoir named for the New Orleans East house in which she grew up. The house was destroyed after Hurricane Katrina and the levee failures, which is when Broom moved back to New Orleans. In the book, she discusses the impact Katrina had on her family.
She is scheduled to appear from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. in Senate Committee Room A of the State Capitol and from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. for a book signing in the Barnes & Noble Bookselling Tent.
Woodfox's book, "Solitary," discusses his time in Angola Prison, where he joined the Black Panther Party. Woodfox and other members of the Panthers were accused of killing a white guard in 1972.
He would spend more than 40 years in solitary confinement before his eventual release in February 2016, and the book details the harrowing conditions he experienced.
Woodfox will participate in a discussion, "Louisiana Prisons: From the Inside Out," from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. in the State Capitol, House Committee Room 4. He will be in the Barnes & Noble Bookselling Tent from noon to 12:45 p.m.