Baton Rouge
Monday, Dec. 17
Genealogy Resources: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Learn what resources the library has on Louisiana history, from the French and Spanish eras to the modern day, and how to use them to research family. Information on early records, plantation records and contemporary sources of information will be covered. Call (225) 231-3751 to register.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
Computers Without Fear: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Learn computer basics without the worry of breaking anything.
Thursday, Dec. 20
Book Club: 6:35 p.m. to 8:05 p.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. The QUIRKY Ladies' Book Club will discuss "The Seven Days of Us" by Francesca Hornak.
Friday, Dec. 21
Author Event: 5 p.m., Barnes & Noble — CitiPlace, 2590 CitiPlace Court. Chef John Folse will be signing copies of his cookbooks.
Saturday, Dec. 22
Author Event: 1 p.m., Barnes & Noble — Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. Johnny Anderson will be signing copies of his book, "Heal Before You Deal."
Author Event: 5:30 p.m., Barnes & Noble — Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. Kristi Guillory Reid will read from her children's book "Harper Counts Her Blessings" then sign copies.
Sunday, Dec. 23
Singer Appearance: 2 p.m., Barnes & Noble — CitiPlace, 2590 CitiPlace Court. Ninfa Gianfala, known as "the Little Girl From Magazine Street," will be signing copies of her CDs.
Author Event: Noon, Barnes & Noble — Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jeffrey Marx will be signing copies of his book, "Walking With Tigers."
Lafayette
Monday, Dec. 17
Book Club: 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., LP East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road. My First Book Club, for ages 5-8, will read and discuss "Samson in the Snow" by Philip Stead. Youngsters do not have to be reading on their own.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The Mystery Book Club will discuss "Twelve Drummers Drumming" by C.C. Benison.
Wednesday, Dec. 19
Book Club: 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., LP North Regional Library, 5101 N. University Ave. The North Regional Library Book Club meets. Bring and share the book that matters most to you.
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. The Golden Age of Mysteries Book Club will discuss "The Red House Mystery" by A.A. Milne.