"Potpourri, Don’t Call it Poetry" by Rosalyn Rita Nicholas (maiden name), Sunstone Press, 136 pages, paperback, $16.95
Longtime Baton Rougean Rosalyn Shackelford has written poetry since her teen years.
In the introduction to her new book, "Potpourri, Don't Call it Poetry," Shackleford tells about her journey in life through poetry. The poems inside span 50 years.
Shackleford lived in many places as an Army daughter and Army wife. She retired from the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services with 36 years of state government service. She wrote policy and procedure for the department for more than 18 years, and in her spare time, poetry.
"This poetry is not written in any accepted or expected style. Rather, it was written purely for the poet herself. She wrote as a method of sharing thoughts, experiences, dreams, images, senses, feelings, memories," an Amazon synopsis states. "Some recollections were her own, and some belong to those who shared theirs with her. Some poems are mental exercises woven onto paper, while others are dreams caught before the poet truly woke."
Rosalyn Shackelford will sign copies of her new book from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Barnes & Noble Perkins Rowe.