The 17th Annual Louisiana Book Festival, presented by the Louisiana Center for the Book in the State Library of Louisiana, is going virtual this year with 30 programs and more than 80 authors and presenters online.
The festival will launch programs on Saturday, Oct. 30, with new content made available every weekend through Sunday, Nov. 14.
The schedule of authors is available at louisianabookfestival.org/authors_featured.html. More information and updates can be found on louisianabookfestival.org and on its Facebook page.
"I am thrilled for us to be able to present this virtual version of the Louisiana Book Festival, and I am especially excited to participate by interviewing the iconic singer/songwriter Rickie Lee Jones about her memoir," said Rebecca Hamilton, state librarian. "Although we will miss the personal interaction and intimacy only an in-person festival can bring, we are grateful for the many authors and participants who cooperated to make this year’s festival possible."
Some of the authors participating in this year’s festival include 2021 Louisiana Writer Award recipient Fatima Shaik; Louisiana Poet Laureate Mona Lisa Saloy; Louisiana Young Readers’ Choice Award winning author Tommy Greenwald, who wrote "Game Changer."
Other authors include David Armand, "The Lord’s Acre"; Alecia Long, "Cruising for Conspirators"; Robert Mann, "Backrooms and Bayous"; Joshua Prager, "The Family Roe"; and Steven V. Roberts, "Cokie: A Life Well Lived."
Virtual programs can be viewed on the Louisiana Book Festival YouTube channel.
The Louisiana Center for the Book, established in the State Library of Louisiana in 1994 for the purpose of stimulating public interest in reading, books, literacy and libraries and celebrating Louisiana’s rich literary heritage, is the state affiliate of the Library of Congress Center for the Book.