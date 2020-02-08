ST. FRANCISVILLE — The annual Writers and Readers Symposium is being held Saturday, Feb. 15, at Hemingbough Convention Center, 10101 La. 965 West.
Award-winning authors Trent Angers, Julie Cantrell, Randy Harelson, Margaret McMullen, Olivia Pass, Catharine Savage Brosman and Em Shotwell are scheduled to participate.
Registration is from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday, with the first session running from 9 a.m. to noon. The authors will read from and discuss their writing and creative processes. Lunch with the authors is at noon, with presentations continuing afterward until about 3:30 p.m.
Conundrum Books and Puzzles will have copies of the authors' books for sale on-site. The authors will sign books and chat with participants.
A Novel Image Art Show will also be held in conjunction with the symposium. It will include photographs, paintings and sculptures related to writing and literature. The audience will choose their favorites, and awards will be given to the first-, second- and third-place winners.
Tickets for the symposium purchased in advance are $55; admission is $65 on the day of the event.
This program is supported in part by a Decentralized Arts Funding Grant from the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge in cooperation with the Louisiana Division of the Arts; Office of Cultural Development; Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism; and Louisiana State Arts Council.