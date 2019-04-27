Baton Rouge
April 29-May 5
Children's Book Week: Various East Baton Rouge Parish libraries are holding special activities, from reading to taking a photo with your favorite book, during National Children's Book Week. Visit ebrpl.com and click on the events calendar to find out where and when.
Saturday, May 4
Book Club: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., EBR Scotlandville Branch Library, 7373 Scenic Highway. The Scotlandville Branch Book Club will discuss "The Reckoning" by John Grisham.
St. Francisville
Friday, May 3
Author Event: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., The Conundrum, 11917 Ferdinand St. R.D. Roldan will be signing copies of his new book, "A Blind Man and His Monkey." Light refreshments will be served. conundrumbooks.com
Saturday, May 4
Children's Book Festival: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Parker Park, 5730 Commerce St. Authors and illustrators of children's books will read at story time, lead craft projects and visit with youngsters and their parents. For more information, contact Missy Couhig at (225) 245-5025 or visit the West Feliciana Children's Book Festival Facebook page.
Lafayette
April 27-28
Closed: The Lafayette Parish Main Library, 301 W. Congresst St., is closed because of Festival International.
Monday, April 29
Book Club: 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., LP East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road, Youngsville. The My First Book Club, for ages 5 to 8, will read and discuss "Dragons Love Tacos" by Adam Rubin. There also will be a fun activity and craft based on the book.
Wednesday, May 1
Author Talk: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. Join American University Professor Chris Edelson to learn about his book, "Power Without Constraint: The Post-9/11 Presidency and National Security." Edelson's book examines the gathering of power to the executive branch as well as similarities and differences between the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations.
Author Talk, 7:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. Jeff Zentner will touch on his journey as an author, his writing life and how that ties in with his history as an attorney and a musician. He also shares the backstories and inspirations for "The Serpent King," "Goodbye Days" and his latest book, "Rayne and Delilah's Midnight Matinee." Book signing to follow.
Thursday, May 2
Book Club: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The Classics Book Club will discuss "Billy Budd" and other tales by Herman Melville.
Sunday, May 5
Lecture: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Alexandre Mouton House, 1122 Lafayette St. Hallie Dozier will talk about the history of live oaks in Louisiana and their influence on the tourist industry and our culture. An associate professor in the LSU School of Renewable Natural Resources, she also will provide information on the oldest live oaks in our state and their locations. For ages 14 and older. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Free admission; seating is limited. Refreshments will be served.