Baton Rouge
Through Feb. 28
Blind Date with a Book: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., EBR Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. All month, you can take home "blind date" books, which will be wrapped in brown paper. Will you get fiction? Nonfiction? Funny? Sad? Inside each book pocket will be a "Rate Your Date Slip." Return the slip for a chance to win a dinner for two at a local restaurant.
Monday, Feb. 18
Book Club: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., EBR Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway. The Books and Brew Club will discuss "The Collected Works of Langston Hughes" vol. 12.
Genealogy: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Class on how to analyze and interpret information from genealogical records. You’ll learn about the Genealogical Proof Standard and how it can help resolve issues involving conflicting evidence. Register by calling (225) 231-3751.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Book Club: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The RENEW Book Club will discuss "The Generosity Factor: Discover the Joy of Giving Your Time, Talent, and Treasure" by Ken Blanchard and S. Truett Cathy.
Saturday, Feb. 23
Book Sale: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Recycled Reads, 3434 North Blvd. The EBR library's sale of fiction, cookbooks, textbooks, history, travel, art, crafts, children's books and more, along with DVDs and CDs. Books are $1 for hardbacks, larger-format paperbacks, DVDs and audiobooks; 25 cents for pocket paperbacks. Cash only. Proceeds go to the Patrons of the Public Library, which helps fund children's summer programming and, throughout the year, community programs, such as the Author/Illustrator Program.
Library Database and Catalog Overview: 10:30 a.m. to noon, 5131 Greenwell Springs Road. Learn about the library's databases and catalogs.
Author Event: 2 p.m., Barnes & Noble — CitiPlace, 2590 CitiPlace Court. Maggie Bunn will be signing copies of her children's book, "Once Upon a Zoo."
Author Event: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Barnes & Noble — CitiPlace, 2590 CitiPlace Court. Edgar Menezes will be signing copies of his book, "Walking in the Light."
Sunday, Feb. 24
Author Event: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., EBR Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. Author and graphic artist Antoine Ghost Mitchell explores the creation and world of his graphic novel, "Sankofa's Eymbrace," including a tour of his exhibit on display at the library through March.
Lafayette
Monday, Feb. 18
Digital Tour: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. Sign up for a digital tour of the new BiblioBoard & Pressbooks self-publishing. (337) 261-5787.
Book Discussion: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. Take part in a discussion of "Finding Gobi" by Dion Leonard. Christine Duay, director of early childhood for the Lafayette Parish school system, will bring Willow, the public schools' service dog. For ages 14 and up.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Tech Assistance: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. Drop in for one-on-one help with your mobile device or learn how to access the library's collection of eBooks, eAudiobooks and digital magazines.
Beyond Black History Month: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. Author Ken Green will discuss the history of Long Plantation School, an African American school founded by his grandfather in the 1920s, and how he came to write a book about it.
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The Mystery Book Club will discuss "Open Season" by C.J. Box.
Wednesday, Feb. 20
Book Club: 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., LP North Regional Library, 5101 N. University Ave. The NRL Book Club will discuss "Finding Gobi" by Dion Leonard.
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. The Golden Age of Mysteries Book Club will meet.
Friday, Feb. 22
Author Event: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. Dr. Lisa Aubrey will discuss her new book, "In Search of Bimbia," a scholarly and personalized African diasporan journey of tracing roots and reconnecting to Africa.