“River of Secrets: A Wallace Hartmann Mystery” by Roger Johns, Minotaur Books, $27.99, 304 pages, hardcover
Nestled among the Garden District’s quaint and quiet homes and along Government Street’s pothole-riddled lanes is Roger Johns’ latest novel, a murder-mystery with political intrigue perfectly befitting the capital city.
Johns continues his series following Wallace Hartmann, a detective with the Baton Rouge Police Department. Hartmann’s latest case is a high-profile one involving the homicide of Louisiana Congressman Herbert Marioneaux and his suspected killer Eddie Pitkin.
Not only is Hartmann feeling the heat with the spotlight surrounding a legislator’s death, but she’s childhood friends with Eddie’s half brother Craig, putting her personal relationships to the test as she tries to determine Eddie’s innocence — or guilt.
The book’s supporting cast of characters is mixed with quintessential sickeningly sweet matrons of the South like Wallace’s mother and the gruff, all-business law enforcement officers like BRPD Chief Michael Shannon.
Any Baton Rougean will get a little giddy at the mention of Spanish Town or perhaps even reminiscent as Wallace drives out to False River and New Roads to pursue her investigation. And a novel with Baton Rouge as the setting would be remiss without a little nod to the terrible traffic (don’t worry, that’s there, too!).
Throughout the book, Johns intersperses Wallace’s fictional story with entirely real themes Baton Rouge faces daily, including political pettiness, racial injustice, police force and religion.
Johns’ novel is a breezy read with characters surprising you at every turn. And don’t be too startled if you think you’ve locked down who the killer is just to have your whole theory uprooted.
With succinct writing and a knack for painting a spot-on portrait of Baton Rouge, “River of Secrets” is one of those mysteries that’ll be hard for any reader to put down.