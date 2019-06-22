Baton Rouge
Thursday, June 27
Book Club: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The Science Fiction Book Club will meet. For more information, contact Ned Denby at (225) 231-3750 or ndenby@ebrpl.com.
Genealogy Records: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Learn how to analyze and interpret information from genealogical records. You’ll learn about the Genealogical Proof Standard and how it can help resolve conflicting evidence. Call (225) 231-3751 to register.
Saturday, June 29
Book Sale: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Recycled Reads, 3434 North Blvd. The EBR library's sale of fiction, cookbooks, textbooks, history, travel, art, crafts, children's books and more, along with DVDs and CDs. Books are $1 for hardbacks, larger-format paperbacks, DVDs and audiobooks; 25 cents for pocket paperbacks. Cash only. Proceeds go to the Patrons of the Public Library, which helps fund children's summer programming and, throughout the year, community programs, such as the Author/Illustrator Program.
Author Event: 1 p.m., Barnes & Noble — Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. April Spotsville will read and sign copies of her children's book "Oh Austen the Hippo." The book is aimed at helping children better understand peers and family members on the autism spectrum.
Book Club: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., EBR Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road. The True Crime Book Club will discuss "Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup" by John Carreyou.
Lafayette
Wednesday, June 26
Book Club: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., LP West Regional Library, 501 Old Spanish Trail, Scott. Join the new Romance Book Club. This will be a nontraditional book club where members will choose their own books, then engage in discussions, activities and games, all while sharing their love of the romance genre.