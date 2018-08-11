Baton Rouge
Tuesday, Aug. 14
Book Club: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. The Historical Society Book Club will discuss "Young Washington" by Peter Stark.
Wednesday, Aug. 15
Tales from the Archives: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Archivist Melissa Eastin will present interesting stories about a notable person from Baton Rouge.
Thursday, Aug. 16
Fiction Writers Workshop: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., EBR Greenwell Springs Regional Branch Library, 11300 Greenwell Springs Road. The workshop is a resource for creative writers to share and discuss their work. Contact Jordan at jcourtney@ebrpl.com to get started.
Saturday, Aug. 18
Speakeasy Writers' Workshop: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., EBR Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road. Writers of any genre are invited to meet other local writers, do creativity exercises and share their work in a casual environment. Light refreshments will be served.
St. Francisville
Thursday, Aug. 16
Author Event: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., The Conundrum Books & Puzzles, 11917 Ferdinand St. John Lawson will read his poetry.
Saturday, Aug. 18
Authors Event: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., The Conundrum Books & Puzzles, 11917 Ferdinand St. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., author Rose Politz will be signing copies of her new novel "Key Moments." From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Nancy Tregre Wilson will be signing copies of her book "Mémère's Country Creole Cookbook, Recipes and Memories from Louisiana's German Coast."
Lafayette
Sunday, Aug. 12
Tell Your Flood Story: Noon to 4 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. Join staffers from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Department of History for a 5- to 7-minute interview about the August 2016 flood to assist in research on disaster response in the state.
Tuesday, Aug. 14
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The History Book Club will discuss "Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI" by David Grann.
Wednesday, Aug. 15
Book Club: 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., LP North Regional Library, 5101 N. University Ave. The NRL Book Club will discuss "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng.
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. The Golden Age of Mysteries Book Club will discuss "Mystery at the Olympia" by John Rhode.