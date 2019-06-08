Baton Rouge
Monday, June 10
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., EBR Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. The Sherlock Sleuths Book Club will discuss the first three stories in "The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes: A Scandal in Bohemia, The Red-Headed League, and A Case of Identity." Cookies and punch will be provided.
Tuesday, June 11
Book Club: Noon to 1 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The Mystery Lovers Book Club's theme for June is small-town mysteries. Visit the club's display on the first floor or browse through its book list on Overdrive. For more information, contact Jessica McDaniel at (225) 231-3710 or jmcdaniel@ebrpl.com.
Writers Rendezvous: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., EBR Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway. Join the group to discuss your current or future projects.
Book Club: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. The Historical Fiction Book Club will discuss "Inspector Oldfield and the Black Hand Society" by William Oldfield and Victoria Bruce.
Book Club: 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble-CitiPlace, 2590 CitiPlace Court, and Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. The B&N book club will discuss "The Guest Book" by Sarah Blake.
Thursday, June 13
YA Book Club: 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble-CitiPlace, 2590 CitiPlace Court, and Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. The new B&N YA Book Club will discuss "Again, but Better" by Christine Riccio.
Saturday, June 15
Author Event: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Barnes & Noble-Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. Tim Self will be signing copies of his book "The Servant Way."
St. Francisville
Friday, June 14
Author Event: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., The Conundrum Books & Puzzles, 11917 Ferdinand St. Ron Swoboda, of the Miracle Mets, will discuss and sign his new book “ Here’s The Catch.”
Lafayette
Monday, June 10
Book Club: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., LP East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road. The Books & Bites Tween Book Club will discuss "Lemons" by Melissa Savage.
Tuesday, June 11
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The History Book Club will discuss "The Great Halifax Explosion: A World War I Story of Treachery, Tragedy, and Extraordinary Heroism" by John U. Bacon.
Book Club: 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 5705 Johnston St. The B&N book club will discuss "The Guest Book" by Sarah Blake.
Thursday, June 13
YA Book Club: 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 5705 Johnston St. The new B&N YA Book Club will discuss "Again, but Better" by Christine Riccio.
Sunday, June 16
Book Club: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., LP East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road. The Book Was Better Book Club will discuss "The Martian" by Andy Weir.