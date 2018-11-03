Baton Rouge
Monday, Nov. 5
Fiction Writers Workshop: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. The small group is a friendly and safe place for writers of fiction to share and discuss their work. You can sign up to have your writings discussed after attending at least two meetings. Contact Jordan at jcourtney@ebrpl.com to get started.
Wednesday, Nov. 7
Author Event: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., EBR Eden Park Branch Library, 5131 Greenwell Springs Road. Melinda Winans will discuss her book, "The Fonville Winans Cookbook."
Herbs: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. Mary Bellis Williams will present "Herbs from Medieval Times: Their Uses and History" and sell copies of her book, "Lady of the Manor: Medieval Cooking with Herbs." Proceeds will benefit the Baton Rouge Unit of the Herb Society.
Thursday, Nov. 8
Author Event: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. Roger Johns will discuss and sell his new book, "River of Secrets," which is set in Baton Rouge.
Saturday, Nov. 10
Book Club: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., EBR Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road. The Like It Or Not Book Club will discuss "The Red Tent" by Anita Diamant.
Port Allen
Saturday, Nov. 3
Book Club: 10 a.m., West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave. To accompany the "Picturing Nam" exhibit, over the next three Saturdays, this book club will cover "The Things They Carried" by Tim O’Brien, "Everything We Had" by Al Santoli and "Nam" by Mark Baker. Space is limited. To register and check out loan copies of the reading material, call the WBRP Library at (225) 342-7920.
St. Francisville
Thursday, Nov. 8
Author Event: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., The Conundrum Books & Puzzles, 11917 Ferdinand St. Ben Forkner will discuss and sign his new book, "Audubon on Louisiana: Selected Writings of John James Audubon."
Friday, Nov. 9
Author Event: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., The Conundrum Books & Puzzles, 11917 Ferdinand St. Em Shotwell will launch her new book, "Blackbird Falling."
Sunday, Nov. 11.
Author Event: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., The Conundrum Books & Puzzles, 11917 Ferdinand St. Jason Berry will discuss and sign his new book, "City of a Million Dreams."
Lafayette
Tuesday, Nov. 6
Military Memorabilia: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., LP North Regional Library, 5101 N. University Ave. In honor of Veterans Day, bring in a piece of your family’s military history and share a short story about it.
Wednesday, Nov. 7
Writers Program: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. Join the "Write With Us!" group if you’ve ever wanted to try your hand at creative writing. Support and guidance provided.
Sunday, Nov. 11
Mouton House Lecture Series: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Alexandre Mouton House, 1122 Lafayette St. Speaker Bonnie Breaux, executive chef at Café Sydnie Mae, will discuss farm-to-table food with emphasis on traditional holiday dishes. For ages 14 and up. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Limited seating. Free. Refreshments will be served.