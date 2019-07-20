Baton Rouge
Sunday, July 21
Family Search: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Introduction to FamilySearch, a free genealogy website by FamilySearch International, a nonprofit organization affiliated with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Learn how to use FamilySearch to search or browse U.S. and international records; view user submitted genealogies; read free genealogy eBooks; use FamilySearch’s wiki pages; add and attach records to your family tree; and order microfilm from the Salt Lake City Library. Call (225) 231-3751 to register.
Monday, July 22
Fiction Writers Workshop: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. The group is small, designed as a friendly and safe place for writers of fiction to gather, share and discuss their work. Attendees can sign up to have their own writings discussed once they have attended at least two meetings. Contact Jordan at jcourtney@ebrpl.com to get started.
Thursday, July 25
Book Club: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., EBR Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road. The Central Book Club will discuss "Strangers on a Train" by Patricia Highsmith.
Book Club: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The Science Fiction Book Club will meet. For more information, call Ned Denby at (225) 231-3750 or email ndenby@ebrpl.com.
Book Clubs: 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble-CitiPlace, 2590 CitiPlace Court and Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. The B&N book club will host "Escaping Gilead: The Handmaid's Tale Fan Discussion" focusing on the Margaret Atwood book and the TV series.
Saturday, July 27
Book Sale: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Recycled Reads, 3434 North Blvd. The EBR library's sale of fiction, cookbooks, textbooks, history, travel, art, crafts, children's books and more, along with DVDs and CDs. Books are $1 for hardbacks, larger-format paperbacks, DVDs and audiobooks; 25 cents for pocket paperbacks. Cash only. Proceeds go to the Patrons of the Public Library, which helps fund children's summer programming and, throughout the year, community programs, such as the Author/Illustrator Program.
Book Club: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. The Epic Graphic Novel Book Club will read and discuss "My Hero Academia" written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi. Must be 18 or older to participate.
Book Club: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., EBR Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road. The True Crime Book Club will discuss "The Most Dangerous Animal of All: Searching for My Father … And Finding The Zodiac Killer" by Gary L. Smith and Susan D. Mustafa.
Lafayette
Wednesday, July 24
Book Club: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., LP West Regional Library, 501 Old Spanish Trail, Scott. The Romance Book Club is a nontraditional group where members choose their own books then gather for discussion, activities and games.
Thursday, July 25
Book Club: 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 5705 Johnston St. The B&N book club will host "Escaping Gilead: The Handmaid's Tale Fan Discussion" focusing on the Margaret Atwood book and the TV series.
Sunday, July 28
Book Club: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., LP East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road, Youngsville. The Book Was Better Book Club, which discusses books that were better than their adaptations, will discuss "The Hitchiker's Guide to the Galaxy" by Douglas Adams.