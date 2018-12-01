"Being Loved and Loving" by Betty Cicero Robert
At 81, Betty Cicero Robert, of Gonzales, has published her first novel, "Being Loved and Loving," a fictional story about a Louisiana sugar cane family.
“It’s been a lifelong dream of mine to become an author,” Robert says. “I started writing short pieces for magazines and newspapers after graduating from LSU, but our children and their endless activities kept Shelby (her husband) and I too busy to pursue writing a novel. Who knew it would take me more than 80 years to finally accomplish my goal.”
"The novel, set between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, contains heartbreak, but endurance," a news release says. "There are lighthearted moments and humor in the story as well as depictions of many of the customs, traditions and flavor of Louisiana in the mid-1980s."
The book is available for by emailing bcrobert@eatel.net or calling (225) 933-9508.
"Oily" by Angus Woodward
Baton Rouge author Angus Woodward has released his new novel, "Oily."
The quirky sci-fi comedy adventure tells the story of a New Orleans couple's experience in the Deepwater Horizon fiasco and the role of aliens in the disaster, according to a news release.
"A deep-water oil rig explodes, killing workers and spewing millions of barrels of crude into the Gulf of Mexico. The survival of the human species is threatened, and it is up to a New Orleans couple and a pair of aliens to prevent our extinction," the release says.
Woodward has lived in Baton Rouge for more than 20 years and in south Louisiana for more than 30. His first book, "Down at the End of the River" (Margaret Media, 2008), was a collection of short stories set in south Louisiana. The Oxford American hailed his first novel, "Americanisation" (Livingston Press, 2011), as "a hilariously crafted postmodern novel.”
"Oily" is available at amazon.com.