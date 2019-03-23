Baton Rouge
Sunday, March 24
Lecture: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. LSU Professor Kris Mecholsky will give a lecture, "The Many Faces of Sherlock Holmes," as part of this year's One Book, One Community events.
Monday, March 25
Book Discussion: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. An open discussion for adults on the book "The Hound of the Baskervilles" by Arthur Conan Doyle, this year's One Book, One Community program.
Thursday, March 28
Book Club: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The Science Fiction Book Club will meet. Call Ned Denby at (225) 231-3750 for more information.
Saturday, March 30
Book Sale: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Recycled Reads, 3434 North Blvd. The EBR library's sale of fiction, cookbooks, textbooks, history, travel, art, crafts, children's books and more, along with DVDs and CDs. Books are $1 for hardbacks, larger-format paperbacks, DVDs and audiobooks; 25 cents for pocket paperbacks. Cash only. Proceeds go to the Patrons of the Public Library, which helps fund children's summer programming and, throughout the year, community programs, such as the Author/Illustrator Program.
Author Event: 1 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. Drukell Trahan will be signing copies of his book, "Like Ants on the Bottom of the Abyss."
Sunday, March 31
Author Event: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., EBR Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. Author and graphic artist Antoine "Ghost" Mitchell will present his new Afro-fantasy comic book, "Sankofa's Eymbrace." A reception will follow.
Lafayette
Sunday, March 24
Book Club: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., LP East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road. The ERL Book Club will discuss "The Haunting of Hill House" by Shirley Jackson.
Monday, March 25
Book Club: 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., LP East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road. My First Book Club, for ages 5-8, will read and do a craft based on "A Color of His Own" by Leo Lionni.
Tuesday, March 26
Genealogy Help: 8:30 a.m. to noon, LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. The Lafayette Genealogical Society offers free one-on-one help every Tuesday.
Wednesday, March 27
Writers Workshop: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. For anyone who ever wanted to try creative writing, this program offers support and guidance. (337) 261-5787.