Sarah M. Broom, author of "The Yellow House," will discuss her New York Times bestseller at a free, interactive panel discussion at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at the East Baton Rouge Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
Broom will be joined by award-winning author Margaret Wilkerson Sexton, author of "The Revisioners," for the discussion, which will be streamed live on the library's YouTube channel, available through ReadOneBook.org.
The panel-style program will include a robust discussion of each author’s book, as well as the experiences and inspirations that have shaped their work.
A question-and-answer period will follow the presentation for those attending both in-person and online.
To comply with social distancing guidelines, in-person seating is limited and registration is required at ebrpl.com or call (225) 231-3750 for assistance.
Broom's book, "The Yellow House," won the 2019 National Book Award and became an instant bestseller. It is a haunting and unforgettable memoir about the relentless pull of home and family, set in a shotgun house in New Orleans East. It was heralded by the New York Times book review as “an instantly essential text, examining the past, present and possible future of the city of New Orleans, and of America writ large.”
Her book has been dubbed a must-read in more than 15 publications, including the LA Times, The Washington Post, Vanity Fair, NPR and TIME. Learn more about Broom at sarahmbroom.com.
Born and raised in New Orleans, Sexton studied creative writing at Dartmouth College and law at the University of California, Berkeley. Her debut novel, "A Kind of Freedom," was a 2017 National Book Award nominee, a New York Times Notable Book of 2017 and a New York Times Book Review editor's choice. Her work has been published in The New York Times book review, Oprah.com, Lenny Letter, The Massachusetts Review and Grey Sparrow Journal, among other publications. She lives in the San Francisco Bay Area with her family.
Sexton’s "The Revisioners" is set in 1925 and follows Josephine, who is the proud owner of a thriving farm after freeing herself from slavery. Her uneasy friendship with her White female neighbor, Charlotte, is jeopardized by Charlotte’s connection with the Ku Klux Klan. To learn more about Sexton, visit margaretwilkersonsexton.com.