Baton Rouge
Monday, Sept. 16
Book Club: 1 p.m., EBR Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway. The Books and Brew Book Club will discuss "The Churchill Woman" by Stephanie Barron.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Book Club: 5 p.m., EBR Eden Park Branch Library, 5131 Greenwell Springs Road. The EDE Adult Book Club will discuss "Someone Knows" by Lisa Scottolin.
Author Event: 6:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Adam Smyer will discuss his book, "Knucklehead." Free and open to the public.
Book Club: 7 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The Renew Book Club will discuss "All Creatures Great and Small" by James Herriot.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Book Club: 1 p.m., EBR Pride-Chaneyville Book Club, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road. The Crafting For a Cause Book Club will discuss "Sew Deadly" by Elizabeth Casey.
Book Club: 6:35 p.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. The Quirky Ladies Book Club will discuss "Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine" by Gail Honeyman.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Book Club: 1 p.m., EBR Carver Branch Library, 720 Terrace St. The Reading Gumbo Book Club will meet. Bring your favorite book to discuss.
Book Club: 3 p.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. The Epic Graphics Novel Book Club will discuss "Fables" by Bill Willingham.
Book Club: 3 p.m., EBR Scotlandville Branch Library, 7373 Scenic Highway. The Scotlandville Branch Book Club will discuss "The Better Sister" by Alafair Burke.
Lafayette
Sunday, Sept. 15
Lecture Series: 2 p.m., Alexandre Mouton House/Lafayette Museum, 1122 Lafayette St. Part of Mouton House Lecture Series, the speaker will be Maida Owens, director of Louisiana Folklife, who will talk about her book, "Swapping Stories — Folktales from Louisiana." Hundreds of storytellers were interviewed for the book. A documentary film of it will be shown before her lecture. For ages 14 and up. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Admission is free but seating is limited. Refreshments will be served.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Book Club: 6:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The Mystery Book Club will discuss "Dissolution" by C.J. Sansom.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Book Club: 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., LP North Regional Library, 5101 N. University Ave. The NRL Book Club will discuss "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens.
Friday, Sept. 20
Book Club: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., LP East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road. The Book Was Better Book Club will discuss "Where'd You Go Bernadette" by Maria Semple.