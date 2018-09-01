Baton Rouge
Monday, Sept. 3
Closed: All EBR libraries closed for Labor Day.
Wednesday, Sept. 5
Computers Without Fear: 9 a.m. to noon, EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Learn computer basics without the worry of breaking anything.
Thursday, Sept. 6
Introduction to Computers: 10 a.m. to noon, EBR Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. Learn how to use a mouse, open and close files and more. Registration required. Call (225) 756-1150.
Saturday, Sept. 8
DNA and Family History: 10 a.m. to noon, EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Advances in genetic testing have made it accessible to many researchers. Learn about the different types of DNA tests available, what information they can provide and their limitations. For more information or to register, call (225) 231-3751.
Book Club: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., EBR Scotlandville Branch Library, 7373 Scenic Highway. The Scotlandville Branch Book Club will discuss "Dangerous Games" by Danielle Steel.
Lafayette
Monday, Sept. 3
Closed: All LP libraries closed for Labor Day.
Thursday, Sept. 6
Book Club; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The Classics Book Club will discuss "This Side of Paradise" by F. Scott Fitzgerald.
Saturday, Sept. 8
Poetry Workshop: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. "Sights and Sounds of the Bayou," an illustrated poetry workshop with Margaret Simon, who will facilitate an interactive writing and zine-making workshop in the context of "Bayou Song: Creative Explorations of the South Louisiana Landscape," a new release from the UL Press. Recommended for ages 8-12. (337) 261-5787.
Breaux Bridge
Saturday, Sept. 8
Author Event: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Teche Center for the Arts, 210 E. Bridge St. Jeremiah Ariaz will talk about his new book, "Louisiana Train Riders: Stories and Images."