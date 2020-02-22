Baton Rouge
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Closed: All locations of the EBR Library will be closed for Mardi Gras.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Author Event: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., The Guru, 1857 Government St. Andy Johnson will read from and sign copies of his new book, "The Otis Ring."
Book Club: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The Science Fiction Book Club will discuss "The Gunslinger" by Stephen King. Book discussion starts at 6:30. For more information, call Ned Denby at (225) 231-3750 or email ndenby@ebrpl.com.
Black History Program: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., EBR Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. History. Southern University history Professor Don Hernandez will give a program on "African American History in Louisiana" followed by a Q&A session. There will also be a cooking demonstration and tastings of uniquely Louisiana food. Seating is limited and registration required. For more information and to register, visit the Reference Desk or call (225) 756-1150.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Book Sale: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Recycled Reads, 3434 North Blvd. The EBR library's sale of fiction, cookbooks, textbooks, history, travel, art, crafts, children's books and more, along with DVDs and CDs. Books are $1 for hardbacks, larger-format paperbacks, DVDs and audiobooks; 25 cents for pocket paperbacks. Cash only. Proceeds go to the Patrons of the Public Library, which helps fund children's summer programming and community programs throughout the year, such as the Author/Illustrator Program.
Lafayette
Monday, Feb. 24
Closed: LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St., will be closed for Mardi Gras.
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road, Youngsville. The Wheel of Time Book Club, which is discussing the books of the "Wheel of Time" by Robert Jordan in chronological order, will talk about "The Eye of the World" (Book 1 of the "Wheel of Time").
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Closed: All locations of the LP Library will be closed for Mardi Gras.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Book Club: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP West Regional Library, 501 Old Spanish Trail, Scott. The Romance Book Club will discuss "Red, White & Royal Blue" by Casey McQuiston.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Book Club: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Carpe Diem! Gelator, 812 Jefferson St. The LRT Pop-Up Book Club will discuss "Dry" by Neal Shusterman. Refreshments will be available for purchase. For ages 14 and older.