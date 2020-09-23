The East Baton Rouge Parish Library will feature Candace Fleming in its 43rd annual author-illustrator program at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 in the Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Admission is free and suitable for families.
On Friday, Oct. 2, Fleming will present an 8:30 a.m. workshop with a more in-depth look at her process for teachers, librarians, writers, artists and children's literature enthusiasts. The workshop costs $25 or $10 for students with a valid school ID.
Fleming is the author of more than 40 books for children and young adults, including "The Family Romanov: Murder, Rebellion, and the Fall of the Russian Empire," which won The Los Angeles Times Book Prize; "The Lincolns," which earned The Boston Globe/Horn Book Award; the bestselling picture book, "Gator Gumbo"; the Sibert-Award winning "Giant Squid"; and the beloved "Boxes for Katje." She contributed the chapter on Katharine of Aragon to "Fatal Throne."
For the safety of the author and attendees, masks or other face coverings are required; seating will adhere to social distancing protocol.
Fleming will sign copies of her books purchased at each event after her talk.
Preregistration is required for both programs at (225) 231-3760 or visit ebrpl.com. Participants also may register for the Friday program that day, beginning at 8 a.m.
The Friday workshop will include a continental breakfast and other light refreshments. There will be pre-autographed bookplates given away while supplies last.
For more information about the author, visit candacefleming.com.