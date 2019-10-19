Baton Rouge
Monday, Oct. 21
Book Club: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., EBR Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway. The Books and Brew book club will discuss "The Zookeepers Wife" by Diane Ackerman.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Library Tour For Adults: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. This tour will show you how to get the most out of your library, in the building and online. No registration required.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Book Sale: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Recycled Reads, 3434 North Blvd. The EBR library's sale of fiction, cookbooks, textbooks, history, travel, art, crafts, children's books and more, along with DVDs and CDs. Books are $1 for hardbacks, larger-format paperbacks, DVDs and audiobooks; 25 cents for pocket paperbacks. Cash only. Proceeds go to the Patrons of the Public Library, which helps fund children's summer programming and community programs throughout the year, such as the Author/Illustrator Program.
Genealogy: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Judy Riffel will discuss the history of Spanish land grants in Louisiana.
Book Club: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., EBR Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road. The True Crime Book Club will discuss "The Stranger Beside Me" by Ann Rule.
Lafayette
Sunday, Oct. 20
Lecture Series: 2 p.m., Alexandre Mouton House/Lafayette Museum, 1122 Lafayette St. Part of Mouton House Lecture Series, the speaker will be new museum curator Kristi Munzin, who will give a special presentation about Bishop Jules Jeanmard, first bishop of Lafayette. For ages 14 and up. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Admission is free but seating is limited. Refreshments will be served.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. The Harry Potter Book Club meets. For ages 12 and older.