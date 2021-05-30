Imagine New Orleans more than 100 years in the future, when much of the city has been taken by the Gulf of Mexico's rising sea levels.
That's the story Baton Rouge author Emily Beck Cogburn tells in "Cats," her short story recently published in In Parentheses literary journal (inparentheses.art).
Kensington Books published Cogburn's novels "Ava's Place" (2017) and "Louisiana Saves the Library" (2016).
"I've published four short stories since the pandemic started," Cogburn said. "That might not seem like a lot until you consider that I've only published seven in my entire 21-year literary career."
Cogburn's other publications over the last year are "Exit 2" in Dillydoun Review, "Jaguar" in Marathon Literary Review and "Crossing the River" in Miracle Monocle. She also garnered honorable mention for her short story "Hundred Year Flood" in the New Orleans Words and Music conference story competition in 2020.
"Without much else to do, I was really able to concentrate on submissions," she said. "It's great to have a home for these stories."
