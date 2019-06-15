Baton Rouge
Monday, June 17
Book Club: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., EBR Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway. The Books and Brew book club will discuss "Finding Dorothy" by Elizabeth Letts.
Genealogy Resources for African Americans: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Because of slavery, prejudice and discrimination, African Americans were routinely excluded from many records that could have documented details of their daily lives. Learn search techniques and special records collections that will help you find your ancestors. Call (225) 231-3751 to register.
Tuesday, June 18
Book Club: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The RENEW Book Club will discuss "Very Good Lives: The Fringe Benefits of Failure and the Importance of Inspiration" by J.K. Rowling.
Thursday, June 20
Book Club: 6:35 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. The Q.U.I.R.K.Y. Ladies Book Club will discuss "The Book of Polly" by Kathy Hepinstall. Call (225) 763-2250 for more information.
Book Club: 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble-CitiPlace, 2590 CitiPlace Court and Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. Join other fans to discuss the acclaimed book and TV series "The Handmaid's Tale."
Saturday, June 22
Author Event: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. Gwendolyn Jones Campbell will be signing copies of her book "Broken Hearted."
Lafayette
Sunday, June 16
Book Club: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., LP East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road. The Book Was Better Book Club will discuss "The Martian" by Andy Weir.
Tuesday, June 18
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The Mystery Book Club will discuss "Before the Fall" by Noah Hawley.
Wednesday, June 19
Book Club: 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., LP North Regional Library, 5101 N. University Ave. The NRL Book Club will discuss "The Wife Between Us" by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen.
Book Signing: 6 p.m., Hilliard University Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd. Lydia Fenet will read from and sign copies of her book, "The Most Powerful Woman in the Room is You." Fenet is Managing Director and Global Director of Strategic Partnerships at Christie’s auction house.
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. The Golden Age of Mysteries Book Club will discuss "The Lady Vanishes" by Ethel Lina White.
Thursday, June 20
Book Club: 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 5705 Johnston St. Join other fans to discuss the acclaimed book and TV series "The Handmaid's Tale."