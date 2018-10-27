Baton Rouge
Monday, Oct. 29
Author event: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Author P.M. LaRose will talk about continuity in his series of books based on character Jim “Beers” Biersovich; his latest book, "Beers Ahead: A Halloween Mystery" and LSU football vs. the style played in the Midwest.
Tuesday, Oct. 30
Book Club: 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., EBR Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road. The Bookworms Book Club is getting a head start on celebrating the Mexican holiday of Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. The club, for ages 8-11, will read "A Dash of Trouble" by Anna Meriano then design paper sugar skulls and make a door wreath. Registration required. (225) 262-2660.
Book Club: 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., EBR Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway. The Fairwood Awesome Bookworms, for ages 7-11, will read selections from "Kickoff!" by Tiki and Ronde Barber then make a paper football and play a game of tabletop football. (225) 924-9386.
Thursday, Nov. 1
Introduction to Computers: 10 a.m. to noon, EBR Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. Learn computer basics. Registration required. (225) 756-1150.
Saturday, Nov. 3
Computers Without Fear: 10:30 a.m. to noon, EBR Eden Park Branch Library, 5131 Greenwell Springs Road. An introductory class to computers for beginners.
Lafayette
Sunday, Oct. 28
Mouton House Lecture Series: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Alexandre Mouton House, 1122 Lafayette St. For the program, "The Mystery of the Shipwreck, El Cazador," Buz Bullock will talk about the Spanish brig that sank in the Gulf of Mexico in 1784. The ship was carrying 450,000 Spanish reales (unit of currency). Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Limited seating. Admission is free. Refreshments will be served.
Book Club: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road. The ERL Book Club will discuss "The Handmaid’s Tale" by Margaret Atwood.
Tuesday, Oct. 30
Genealogy: 8:30 a.m. to noon, LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. The Lafayette Genealogical Society offers free one-on-one help.
Wednesday, Oct. 31
Writing: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. Program to offer support and guidance in creative writing efforts.
Thursday, Nov. 1
Book Club: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The Classics Book Club will discuss "The Postman Always Rings Twice" by James M. Cain.