Kimberla Lawson Roby has brought this family full circle, and now she's saying farewell.
"Better Late Than Never," the final installment in New York Times best-selling author Roby's Reverend Curtis Black 15-book series will be released Tuesday. Her book tour stops at Baton Rouge Community College on Thursday.
Roby's Curtis Black is a complex man. He's survived extreme childhood neglect, but not without lasting effects. He's experienced scandal, but struggles for redemption.
In "Better Late Than Never," "his buried past returns in an unwelcome visit when his estranged sister becomes alarmingly ill and his youngest child, 12-year-old Curtina, becomes the kind of problem daughter that he never imagined she could be," a Grand Central Publishing release says.
"This is only the beginning. The horror of Curtis' childhood secrets, as well as Curtina's wild and rebellious behavior, takes a critical toll on Curtis and the entire Black family. All the public scandals they've experienced over the years now seem like child's play compared to the turmoil they are facing in private," the release continues.
The Rockford, Illinois, author has sold more than 2.5 million books, which have frequented other best-seller lists, including USA Today, The Washington Post, Publishers Weekly and Essence Magazine.
Ahead of her Baton Rouge visit, she answered a few questions via email.
Why did you decide to end the series with the 15th book, and was it difficult saying goodbye to the Curtis Black family of characters?
For the last couple of years, I’ve been preparing for the end of the series, and once I finally brought Reverend Curtis Black to a place where he became (and remained for a long while) a true man of God, a faithful husband and a great father, I knew it was time. I’d also centered stories on each of Curtis’ adult children, which was something I’d always wanted to do before writing the final book in the series. Then, in terms of how it feels to say goodbye, I’m very happy and excited about bringing my characters full circle, but at the same time, it is certainly a bittersweet moment for me.
For someone who hasn’t followed the series, does the final book stand on its own or would you have had to have read all of the previous books?
Yes, the final book definitely stands on its own. For longtime readers, there is just enough information to remind them of plot points that took place in some of the previous books, and for new readers, there are several mentions that explain previous storylines.
What was your inspiration for the series?
As strange as it may sound, it was never my desire to write a series. However, once I released my third novel, "Casting the First Stone," in January 2000, the majority of my readers asked me to write a sequel. Still, I wrote a fourth and fifth novel, both of which were stand-alone titles. Soon, though, my then literary agent, Elaine Koster, told me that because I had such a loyal and very supportive audience of readers, I had an obligation to give them what they were asking for. Sadly, she passed away in 2010, but I will forever be grateful to her for her advice.
What do you want readers to take away or learn from the Curtis Black family?
That the best thing any of us can do is treat others the way we want to be treated, and that any human being — anyone at all — can in fact change for the better if he or she chooses.
Do you think another series is a possibility, or what direction will your writing take next?
Currently, I don’t have any plans to create another series, but I will be writing my first nonfiction book and moving forward with other writing and nonwriting endeavors.
Can you trace your path to becoming a best-selling author?
In junior high school I did want to become a journalist of some sort, but I never planned to write fiction. Then, during my high school years, I decided to major in business in college. However, in the spring of 1995, when I was 30 years old and was working full-time as a financial analyst for the city of Rockford, Illinois, I began writing my first book. When it was complete, I submitted query letters to 14 literary agents and was rejected by all of them. Then, I submitted query letters to all the top New York publishing houses and was rejected by them as well. And it was then that I made the decision to give up and move on. However, my mom encouraged me to keep trying, and my husband suggested that I start my own company and publish the book myself. So, in June 1996, I started my company Lenox Press, self-published my first book, and at my husband’s suggestion, I left my full-time position with the city in November 1996. In early 1997, I queried literary agents again (after my book began selling out nationwide), and this time a young agent named, Christy Fletcher, signed me on. She sold my second novel, "Here and Now," to a New York publishing house, and I eventually moved to a second major house and then a third. I also began making The New York Times best-sellers list with my sixth title, "Too Much of a Good Thing" (which is also the second book in my Reverend Curtis Black series), and today I’ve written and published 27 books.
Author Kimberla Lawson Roby
WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: Magnolia Library, Magnolia Performing Arts Pavilion, Baton Rouge Community College
INFO: kimroby.com