There's still time to register for Baton Rouge Community College's virtual Women’s History month celebration, featuring a keynote address by Angie Thomas, author of the New York Times best-selling novel, "The Hate U Give."
The free event is open to the public today, March 17, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. To register, visit mybrcc.presence.io/form/whm-rsvp and select community member/visitor for the registration type.
Thomas originally was slated to speak at the college's Women’s History Month celebration last year, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the in-person event was cancelled as the college transitioned to online and remote operations.
Thomas was born, raised and still lives in Jackson, Mississippi. She is a former teen rapper and has a bachelor of fine arts degree in creative writing from Belhaven University in Jackson.
Thomas' award-winning, acclaimed debut novel, "The Hate U Give," has topped the New York Times bestseller list and is now a major motion picture from Fox 2000, difrected by George Tillman Jr. and starring Amandla Stenberg.