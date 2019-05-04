Baton Rouge
Sunday, May 5
Book Fair: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Barnes & Noble at LSU, Highland Road at Veteran's Drive. Proceeds from the book fair will benefit Adult Literacy Advocates, a Capital Area United Way Partner that has provided education programs here for 52 years. (225) 578-5137
Author event: 3 p.m., BREC Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. Don Brown, author of "Travesty of Justice — The Shocking Prosecution of Lt. Clint Lorance," and attorney John Maher will speak.
Tuesday, May 7
Poet Laureate Announcement: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., Main Library Plaza. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's office will announce the city's first poet laureate who will represent Baton Rouge through outreach, programs, teaching and written work.
Book Club: 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble Book Club, 2590 CitiPlace Court and 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. The B&N Book Clubs will discuss "Lost Roses" by Martha Hall Kelly. Visit bn.com/bookclub for details.
Thursday, May 9
Author Event: 11:30 a.m., Barnes & Noble - Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. David White will be signing copies and discussing his inspirational book, "Between Heaven and Hollywood: Chasing Your God-Given Dream."
Saturday, May 11
Book Club: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., EBR Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road. The Like it or Not Book Club will discuss "Educated: A Memoir" by Tara Westover.
Author Event: Noon, Barnes & Noble, 2590 CitiPlace Court. Alicia Johnson will be signing and offering tastings from her cookbook, "Mommy's Cooking Healthy!"
Sunday, May 12
Author Event: 2 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2590 CitiPlace Court. Jerome "Jerry" Mark Antil will be signing copies of his book "Mamma's Moon," a sequel to "One More Last Dance." "Mamma's Moon" provides insight into the world of today's Louisiana French Acadians.
Lafayette
Sunday, May 5
Lecture: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Alexandre Mouton House, 1122 Lafayette St. Hallie Dozier will talk about the history of live oaks in Louisiana and their influence on the tourist industry and culture today. An associate professor in the LSU School of Renewable Natural Resources, she also will provide information on the oldest live oaks in Louisiana and their locations. For ages 14 and older. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Free admission; seating is limited. Refreshments will be served.
Tuesday, May 7
Book Club: 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble Book Club, 5705 Johnson St. The B&N Book Club will discuss "Lost Roses" by Martha Hall Kelly. Visit bn.com/bookclub for details.
Wednesday, May 8
Write with Us!: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. Try your hand at creative writing in this program, which offers support and guidance.
Sunday, May 12
Book Club: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., LP East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road. The ERL Book Club will discuss "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo" by Stieg Larsson.