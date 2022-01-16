It’s a remarkable transition from writing true crime to young adult fiction — especially if the former helped inspire the latter. But that’s Rannah Gray’s literary journey.
Gray, a Baton Rouge public relations professional, has just published “The Mystery of the Heart-Shaped Locket,” the second in a series she wrote in collaboration with her 11-year-old great-nieces Madelyn and Katherine Tom, who also serve as inspiration for the books’ young sleuths. Think of it as Nancy Drew/Hardy Boys come to south Louisiana.
Like many mysteries, serendipity plays a part.
In 2015, Gray wrote “Familiar Evil,” which dug into the sordid tale of Baton Rouge TV personality Scott Rogers, whose jovial media image hid a life of child sexual abuse that led to Rogers being shot to death by his son-in-law, who then committed suicide. Gray’s book revealed details that horrified and fascinated readers, attention that did not escape Madelyn and Katherine’s notice.
“When people would ask me about that book, they would be very curious what it was about,” Gray said. “Since it was true crime and an unsavory story at that, I would tell them, ‘It’s just a story about something that happened. We should make up our own story.’ I just diverted their attention to that.”
But this became more than an adult diverting a child’s attention from the ugliness of life. Madelyn and Katherine took their great-aunt up on the proposition. This delighted Gray, who wanted them to become as interested in reading as she had been at their age.
Their first book, “The Case of the Missing Poodle,” was about a stolen dog and was set in New Orleans, Madelyn and Katherine’s hometown.
“They actively negotiate the action in it, which I very much enjoy, and then I come back and write,” Gray said. “I give them assignments. Name the characters. Once we have our overall plot, let’s decide where the action is going to take us."
In New Orleans, they named the spots they thought it should go. "We’d go from place to place and say, ‘What can happen here? What kind of clue that can help solve our mystery can be found here?’”
When the story was finished, Gray passed it by Jim Brown, an old friend and owner of the Lisburn Press. He liked it and said he’d publish it if she wrote a series. With encouragement from Paul Arrigo of Visit Baton Rouge, Gray set the follow-up here and chose places like the Mississippi River levee, Mike the Tiger’s cage, the Old State Capitol, the bluff at Southern University and Louie’s Café to develop the story.
One of the characters figuring into the tale is Doralice Fontane, a musician and businesswoman who wrote “Give Me Louisiana,” which was once the state song. Gray had moved her public relations office into the North Boulevard building that was once Fontane’s home. The former owner also used the building as a reception center for weddings and other celebrations.
“Mystery of the Heart-Shaped Locket” ($15.99 soft cover, $22 hardback) is available at local independent bookstores and through Amazon and Lisburn Press. The third part of the series will be set in Lafayette.
“It’s accomplished what I hoped it would do,” Gray said. “It’s made them (her great-nieces) really interested in reading and writing. I love that they seem to draw more questions from young readers than maybe a grown-up does, so I like making them part of it.”