"Muses & Vices" by Antione Lacey, self-published, 71 pages, paperback, $17
Baton Rouge poet, photographer and book author Antione Lacey has published his second book of poetry, "Muses & Vices."
The book's focus is finding the muse through the vices of life.
"This book is about taking the reader on a journey through metaphors and stanzas," Lacey said.
The author recently graduated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where he majored in film production.
His first book, published in May 2016, was "The Dream Catcher Food for Thought." It is about the outlook on life through the view of the world and society.